Driver allegedly weaves into oncoming traffic to flee Guelph police

Guelph police are looking for a driver they said ran a red light and went into oncoming traffic as they fled from officers.

Police say they were responding to a call near Silvercreek Parkway and Willow Road when an officer saw a male get out of a pickup, look at them, and immediately get back in.

An officer in an unmarked cruiser followed the pickup as the driver went into oncoming traffic and through a red light.

The pursuit was stopped in the interest of public safety.

Guelph police are looking for a blue Ford F150.