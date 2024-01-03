KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver allegedly weaves into oncoming traffic to flee Guelph police

    (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener) (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)

    Guelph police are looking for a driver they said ran a red light and went into oncoming traffic as they fled from officers.

    Police say they were responding to a call near Silvercreek Parkway and Willow Road when an officer saw a male get out of a pickup, look at them, and immediately get back in.

    An officer in an unmarked cruiser followed the pickup as the driver went into oncoming traffic and through a red light.

    The pursuit was stopped in the interest of public safety.

    Guelph police are looking for a blue Ford F150.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News