Driver allegedly weaves into oncoming traffic to flee Guelph police
Guelph police are looking for a driver they said ran a red light and went into oncoming traffic as they fled from officers.
Police say they were responding to a call near Silvercreek Parkway and Willow Road when an officer saw a male get out of a pickup, look at them, and immediately get back in.
An officer in an unmarked cruiser followed the pickup as the driver went into oncoming traffic and through a red light.
The pursuit was stopped in the interest of public safety.
Guelph police are looking for a blue Ford F150.
London
-
OPP officer cleared after man injured during collision between police cruiser, stolen ATV
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has concluded their investigation after a man was seriously injured during a collision between a police cruiser and ATV on Saugeen First Nation in September 2023.
-
'Tough start to the New Year': 17-year-old driver charged after travelling 176 km/h on Highway 401
It’ll be a very expensive lesson for one teenaged driver after Middlesex County OPP clocked them allegedly travelling 176 km/h on Highway 401 on New Years Day.
-
London man charged after obtaining sexual services, sexually assaulting woman
A 42-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly met with a woman at a south London, Ont. hotel and sexually assaulted her after demanding services she did not consent to.
Windsor
-
Early morning call for Windsor fre
The blaze in the 2400 block of Dougall Ave. near Tecumseh Road west was called in around 4 a.m.
-
Windsor Wild Winter Female Hockey Tournament to kick off on Friday
Female hockey players from across the province and over the border are getting ready to hit the ice as the WFCU Centre prepares to host the Windsor Wild Winter Female Hockey Tournament later this week.
-
Windsor 'closer' to resolution with bridge company and its derelict homes
Coun. Kieran McKenzie is hopeful the city won’t need to use the new vacant home tax to see west end improvements.
Barrie
-
Freezing drizzle advisory during morning traffic commute
A freezing drizzle advisory is warning of treacherous driving and walking conditions.
-
Novice driver accused of being impaired with open liquor in car crashes into house on Christmas Eve
A young driver faces a slew of charges, including being a novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero, following a collision with a house in Orangeville.
-
Cottage garage emptied of tools in Saugeen First Nation
Police advise people to lock their garages or sheds when they close the cottage.
Northern Ontario
-
Skater dies after going through the ice near the Sault
A 58-year-old resident of Sault Ste. Marie died early Tuesday afternoon after going through the ice on Trout Lake.
-
Ontarians face gas tax hike, payroll tax and liquor tax increases: Canadian Taxpayers Federation
The federal government has raised some taxes and this is how it will impact Ontarians, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).
-
Earthquakes Canada confirms early morning seismic event in Sudbury
A seismic event measuring 3.2 in magnitude took play at Creighton Mine early Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa scores first goal, but comes up short in historic PWHL home opener
A scoreless first period turned into a 3-2 thrilling overtime win for PWHL Montreal after Ann-Sophie Bettez got the game winning goal against Ottawa in the nation's capital.
-
Snow and cold temperatures on the way for Ottawa
There is some good news in the forecast for winter enthusiasts this week, with the first flakes of snow in 2024 expected today before cold temperatures move in.
-
O-Train service resumes after pieces of concrete chip off main slab at St-Laurent Station
The pieces of concreate found along the light-rail transit track inside the St-Laurent Station tunnel chipped off the main slab of concrete, forcing OC Transpo to shutdown service on the eastern section of the LRT station for seven hours, according to the city.
Toronto
-
Here is what may be in store for Toronto's housing market in 2024
Skyrocketing borrowing costs coupled with economic uncertainty left many potential homebuyers in the GTA sitting on the sidelines in 2023. But sluggish Toronto home sales may not be the story for 2024 if the Bank of Canada follows through with expected interest rate cuts this year, industry analysts say.
-
-
One person hospitalized following armed pharmacy robbery in Oakville
One person has been taken to a hospital in Hamilton following an armed robbery in Oakville on Tuesday evening.
Montreal
-
-
Global slowdowns impact imports at Port of Montreal
The Montreal Port Authority says it saw a two per cent decline in volume in 2023 compared to the previous year.
-
Welcome, baby! Montreal offers gifts to new parents
Just welcomed a new baby into your life? The City of Montreal has a gift for you and your little one.
Atlantic
-
'We'll never know': N.S. wildfire victim grateful for new home, says unanswered questions remain
Although grateful to be back in their neighbourhoods again, some Nova Scotia wildfire victims are questioning the end of the RCMP investigation into what caused the massive fires.
-
2 N.B. men to learn if they will be tried again after 1984 murder convictions quashed
An advocate for the wrongfully accused says it's possible justice will never be done in a 1983 murder, after the convictions of two New Brunswick men were recently overturned and they wait to learn whether they will be tried again.
-
2024 shaping up to be a costly year for Maritimers
The year 2024 brings tax hikes and rate increases for Maritimers.
Winnipeg
-
Man fatally shot by Winnipeg police was international student, lawyer says
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
-
'Big impact on homeowners': Winnipeggers could soon be paying more for water and sewer
Winnipeg homeowners could soon be soaked for more money after a new report at city hall recommended water and sewer rate hikes.
-
Kenora residents left angry after city's giant Christmas tree cut down
The community in Kenora has been left in disbelief and anger after the city's giant Christmas tree was cut down over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Fatal crash shuts down highway near Beiseker, Alta.
RCMP, along with emergency crews, are at the scene of a crash north of Calgary that's killed at least one person.
-
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
The 5 priciest homes for sale in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton new-home arsons linked to extortion scheme: sources
Brand new, unoccupied homes have been going up in flames all over Edmonton, and sources tell CTV News Edmonton the fires are related to an extortion scheme.
-
Vancouver
-
More Abbotsford businesses report extortion letters amid cross-Canada investigations
In the six weeks since Abbotsford police first revealed local business owners have been blackmailed with extortion letters, more have come forward as a growing number of police agencies across the country investigate the disturbing trend, CTV News has learned.
-
Group of sea lions set up extended residency in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
Between the sea planes, and the boats and the tourists, there is usually a lot going on in Coal Harbour – but a group of visitors from California have become the centre of attention lately.
-
As Vancouver rings in another New Year without fireworks, some suggest alternative light shows
Crowds gathered in Vancouver's Coal Harbour on New Year's Eve even though no fireworks lit up the sky when the clock struck midnight.