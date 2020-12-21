KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a driver hit a police vehicle and damaged gas meters on a nearby building before fleeing officers on Friday night.

The incident happened at around 8:55 p.m. Officials say they were trying to pull over a black Honda CRV for a licence plate infraction when the driver reversed, hitting a police cruiser and damaging the meters.

The driver fled the scene and was found again in the area of Courtland Avenue East and Shelley Drive in Kitchener. There was a short pursuit, but police say they stopped it due to public safety reasons.

The vehicle was found abandoned by River Road East in Kitchener. The driver wasn't found.

Anyone with information or dash-camera footage of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.