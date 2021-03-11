KITCHENER -- A Cambridge driver is facing a number of charges after he allegedly fled from police and tried to steal a marked cruiser.

According to a news release, officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic offence in the area of Water Street North and Parkhill road in Cambridge on Wednesday night.

The driver didn't stop, police said, but instead made several turns before colliding with a curb. He then allegedly got out of his car and fled on foot.

The officers pursued him on foot and were able to arrest him as he was allegedly trying to steal a marked police cruiser.

Police said in the news release that they found suspected fentanyl and break-and-enter tools in his vehicle.

The driver was charged with a number of offences, including impaired operation of a conveyance.