KITCHENER -- Two people have been charged after a driver allegedly fled from police across a number of people's front lawns.

In a news release, police say they saw a car with fraudulent licence plates travelling near Forfar Avenue in Kitchener on May 6.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, it allegedly drove across multiple front lawns in an effort to get away from police.

Days later on May 11, police were able to arrest a 31-year-old man in this incident.

According to a news release, he's been charged with dangerous operation, flight police, two counts of failing to comply with undertaking and possession of methamphetamine.

A 21-year-old woman was also arrested for obstructing police, fail to comply with undertaking and possession of break and enter tools.

The vehicle with the bogus licence plates was also found and seized, and police say they found more fraudulent printed licence plates.

The names of the accused were not released and the charges against them have not been proven in court.