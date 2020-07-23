KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are currently at the scene of a crash between a car and a transport truck.

Officers responded to the crash on Hespeler Road in Cambridge around 3 p.m., according to a tweet.

Currently on scene in the area of Hespeler Road in Cambridge for a collision. Roads surrounding Hespeler Road including Maple Grove Road, Guelph Avenue and Kossuth Road are closed while investigators are on scene. Please avoid the area. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/3Ig8bYfUAY — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 23, 2020

Police say the car's driver sustained serious head injuries in the crash and is being air lifted to an out-of-region hospital.

Maple Grove Road, Guelph Avenue, Kossuth Road and Hespeler Road are all closed while police investigate.

It’s not known what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.