Driver airlifted with serious head injuries after crash with transport truck, police say
Published Thursday, July 23, 2020 3:23PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 23, 2020 3:35PM EDT
Police respond to a crash on Hespeler Road on July 23, 2020 (Dan Laukner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are currently at the scene of a crash between a car and a transport truck.
Officers responded to the crash on Hespeler Road in Cambridge around 3 p.m., according to a tweet.
Police say the car's driver sustained serious head injuries in the crash and is being air lifted to an out-of-region hospital.
Maple Grove Road, Guelph Avenue, Kossuth Road and Hespeler Road are all closed while police investigate.
It’s not known what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.