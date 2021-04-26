KITCHENER -- A driver was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital after a vehicle collided with a tree in Wilmot Township on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to Concession Road between Wilmot Easthope Road and Walker Road around 4:20 p.m.

Officials said a Honda Accord left the road and crashed into a large tree.

The driver, a 24-year-old Kitchener man, was airlifted with serious injuries.

The 25-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police said they don't believe alcohol was a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.