Driver airlifted to hospital after crash outside Stratford

A driver has been airlifted to hospital after a crash just outside Stratford.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, the Stratford Police Service said one driver was transported to hospital by air ambulance after a multi-vehicle collision.

Police said the crash happened at Line 29 and Road 122.

Police said officers arrived on the scene and found a 2019 Ford Escape resting on its side against a tree.

“The driver who had been trapped inside the vehicle had been assisted out with the help of a witness who was on scene,” police said in a news release.

The driver was then airlifted to Victoria Hospital in London for treatment.

An Ornge Air Ambulance is pictured. (Stratford Police Service)

According to police, the Ford Escape was travelling southbound on Road 122 when it was struck by a Honda Civic travelling westbound on Line 29.

The driver of the Honda Civic did not suffer any injuries, police said.

A photo from police showed what appeared to be an SUV that had left the roadway and overturned.

Damage to the vehicle can be seen, and the passenger’s side airbag appears to have been deployed.

Police closed the area to allow for collision reconstruction but have since reopened it.