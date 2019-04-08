

CTV Kitchener





A three-vehicle crash in Cambridge has sent two people to hospital, one by air ambulance.

Police responded to the incident on Monday around 2 p.m. on Dundas Street South between Branchton Road and Vanier Drive.

Police said one driver had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was taken by Ornge air ambulance to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Later, police upgraded her injuries to serious but non-life-threatening.

Another driver was taken to hospital by ground ambulance, also with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A third driver was uninjured.

Police are still investigating, but say witnesses are helping them piece together what caused the crash.

"At this point we're still conducting our investigation, but we've spoken with a few witnesses who've indicated that one of the vehicles may have been attempting to pass another, and there was a type of head-on collision involved," explains Const. Lauren Ball.

Police say the road will be closed for several hours.