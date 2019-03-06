

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A head on collision with an SUV and transport truck has resulted in serious injuries and a fuel spill near Arthur.

Police say that the two vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the SUV was transported to hospital in stable condition from the scene on Monday night just after midnight. He was later airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the transport truck was uninjured in the incident on Wellington Road 109 and Side Road 16.

The Ministry of Environment was later called to the scene to attend to a diesel fuel spill. The ministry estimates that between 200 and 300 litres were spilt.

Officials believe they will be on scene for several hours.

Wellington Road 109 is expected to remain closed between Road 11 and 12 for some time.

The cause of the collision is currently being investigated by OPP. They ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them.