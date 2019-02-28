

Two drivers have been sent to hospital after a head-on crash in Guelph.

Police say the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday on Victoria Road South.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a car.

One driver was sent to Guelph General Hospital. The other was airlifted to Hamilton hospital with critical injuries.

There were no passengers in the vehicles.

Victoria Road South was closed between Clair Road East and Serena Lane. Police expect it will remain closed for several hours while they investigated.