KITCHENER -- One person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Highway 7/8 on Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. between Nafziger Road and Wilmot Centre Road.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt with the Ontario Provincial Police says the crash involved a car and a transport truck.

Police say the transport truck was westbound when it the car, which was headed east, veered into the westbound lanes and struck the transport head-on.

The car went into the ditch after the crash and the driver was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say he's in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. They have only identified him as a 62-year-old man from the Kitchener-Waterloo area.

The driver of the transport truck remained on scene and was not injured, Schmidt says.

Officials say that a third vehicle swerved to avoid the crash, ending up in the ditch. The driver of that vehicle was uninjured.

The Ministry of Transportation of Ontario helped close the road in both directions between Nafziger and Wilmot Centre Road.

Waterloo Regional Police and the OPP both responded, as well.

Police expect the road to stay closed in both directions until mid-morning or noon.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash. Police are still investigating.