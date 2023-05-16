Driver airlifted after head-on crash east of Kitchener

The driver of a car has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Highway 7 east of Kitchener.

Ornge Air Ambulance officials told CTV News its London-based air ambulance responded to the head-on crash. Crews transported a man in his 20s to Hamilton General hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver involved, a female who was in an SUV, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The collision has closed Highway 7 between Greenhouse Road and Kramp Road. Ontario 511 posted about the closure at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 6 p.m., officers on scene said the highway is expected to be closed for another four hours.

Another section of Highway 7 east of Guelph is also shut down due to a separate crash.

In a tweet posted at 5:17 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the highway is closed between Wellington Road 29 and Wellington Road 44.

Police said that crash also involved two vehicles, but have not yet released information on if anyone was hurt.