Driver airlifted after head-on crash east of Kitchener

The aftermath of a crash on Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph is seen on May 16, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) The aftermath of a crash on Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph is seen on May 16, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver