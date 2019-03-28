

CTV Kitchener





A serious crash has left one person with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Provincial police responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Perth Line 33 and Perth Road 108, just outside of Shakespeare.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved. Police say the person airlifted was the driver of one of the vehicles. Two people from the other vehicle involved were also taken to hospital in Stratford with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection will be closed for several hours while police investigate.

There was no word on the cause of the crash.