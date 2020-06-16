KITCHENER -- A 71-year-old Kitchener man has lost his vehicle and licence for a week after police say they clocked him going 138 km/h on Monday.

According to the OPP, the man was driving on Bruce County Road 3 in Brant Township shortly before 9:45 a.m.

The posted speed limit along that stretch is 80 km/h.

#SouthBruceOPP charge 71-year-old @CityKitchener Kitchener resident with #StuntDriving. 58 km/h above the posted speed limit. Vehicle impounded for 7 days and driver's licence suspended for 7 days. #SlowDown ^km pic.twitter.com/9dXWsS82gA — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 16, 2020

The man has been charged with stunt driving, which includes a week-long vehicle impoundment and licence suspension.