Driver, 71, charged after police say they caught him driving 138 km/h
Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020 2:00PM EDT
KITCHENER -- A 71-year-old Kitchener man has lost his vehicle and licence for a week after police say they clocked him going 138 km/h on Monday.
According to the OPP, the man was driving on Bruce County Road 3 in Brant Township shortly before 9:45 a.m.
The posted speed limit along that stretch is 80 km/h.
The man has been charged with stunt driving, which includes a week-long vehicle impoundment and licence suspension.