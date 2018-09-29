

CTV Kitchener





Police were investigating after a female driver was killed in a single vehicle collision.

It happened on Sixth Line, east of Tuscarora Road in Six Nations early on Saturday.

The vehicle rolled over and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

The driver, an 18-year-old female, was taken to hospital without vital signs.

She was later pronounced dead.

Sixth Line was closed between Tuscarora Road and Onondaga Road for most of the day while police investigated.