Police are investigating an argument involving two people who were in the same drive-thru lineup in Simcoe.

Norfolk County OPP say a report of harassment brought officers to the McDonald’s restaurant on Queensway East around 9 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, one driver became upset with another driver who was slow to move forward in the line. The first driver walked up to the second driver’s vehicle and allegedly started yelling at them, then left when she realized police were being called.

"Police were called to investigate this incident due to an individual losing their temper over a vehicle not moving quickly enough in a drive-thru line and ultimately delaying them in receiving their coffee," Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a press release.

"I am urging everyone to have patience and respect for other drivers on our roadways."

Police are still investigating the incident.

OPP officers have previously been called to the same restaurant to deal with an unhappy customer who threw his order against the drive-thru window and a case in which shoes were stolen from a person who had their feet hanging out of a vehicle in the drive-thru line.