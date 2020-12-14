KITCHENER -- Santa Claus came to town this weekend for some early Christmas visits.

The man in red met with people by-appointment and from the safety of their cars during an event organized by Play-A-Latte Cafe in Kitchener.

“We're trying to keep the spirit of Christmas alive even with the pandemic going on, and we've got Santa in his mask and everybody else is masked up so it's a safe way to get that Christmas spirit,” said Ronak Patel of Play-A-Latte Cafe.

For $25 a vehicle each family got to visit with Santa for five minutes, which included a small gift, hot chocolate, and a cookie.

The cafe says that each visit had COVID-19 safety protocols top of mind and each car was assigned a parking spot.

Santa will be back at the Play-A-Latte parking lot next weekend to visit more families.