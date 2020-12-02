KITCHENER -- A controversial drive-in show in Linwood is moving to a new location.

The display was supposed to happen at the Linwood Community Centre on Dec. 11. The centre borders a farm that houses around 35 horses.

The farm's owner asked the Township of Wellesley to cancel the event over concern for the horses' safety.

Council has agreed to move the show to a new location.

"We have also verified that there is more parking at that location than there would be at the community centre," Chief Administration Officer Rik Louwagie said. "We spoke to the fireworks technician and he indicated that this location can meet all the required regulations."

The drive-in show will happen at Jones Feed Mill in Linwood on the same day.