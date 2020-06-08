KITCHENER -- Many places of worship have started online services in the past few months, but a Cambridge church is sharing the faith through an FM radio transmitter instead.

“We had to borrow and buy one so we have one for our campus here and one for our Ayr campus as well,” says Jeff Johnston, the pastor for Calvary Cambridge.

Members of the church met in the parking lot on Sunday for their first in-person service since the beginning of March.

“Utilizing the blinking of lights, windshield wipers and the honking of horns. At least that helps us to find ways to keep our people engaged as well,” says Johnston.

Religious communities were given the green light to hold drive-in service only on May 19 by the provincial government.

That decision was made just in time for people across Ontario to celebrate the end of Ramadan together with physical distancing rules still in place.

There are some stipulations, though.

No more than five people are allowed to conduct the religious service, and the building must remain closed except to those hosting the service.

Materials cannot be exchanged between attendees.

Each vehicle must be at least two meters from the next and everyone must stay in their vehicles.

“The rules were that as people would enter the parking lot we would orderly put them in parking spaces in a checker board fashion,” says Glenn Reinders, traffic co-ordinator.

“That way they're separate from each other but they can still open windows, converse back and forth.”

For many the service provided a welcome sense of connection to the community during a difficult time.

“The smiles that we saw on people's faces, that were driving in, that we hadn't seen three months, you can't put a price tag on that,” says Johnston.