KITCHENER -- Major changes are coming to Conestoga College as the post-secondary school looks to get through the COVID-19 shut down and prepare for the future.

President and CEO John Tibbtis says we're seeing a shift in how college education is offered and even after the pandemic is behind us, some changes will be here to stay.

According to Tibbtis, it could be a year or longer until a vaccine is produced before post-secondary education is back to normal.

“I don't understand how we could possibly think we could be up and running in this kind of institute full of class without social distancing until there's a vaccine,” he says.

Tibbtis believes even when the new normal arrives remote learning will be here to stay.

"We do have to make that transition to make digital learning more personalize learning, I think there's going to be more and more of that kind of learning and we want to be part of that.”

However, with courses like trades, that rely on hands-on lessons, in the short term Tibbtis says the answer is a higher number of smaller classes

“Let's say they had 24 in a lab, in a shop. It probably won't be able to have anywhere near 24 it might be 12, it might be eight, and we have to look at the spacing.”

In the long term, Tibbtis say Conestoga is shifting towards digital simulations and virtual reality to shift the trades and healthcare out of the classroom.

“Heavy equipment operator now has a major simulation, so you can be in the simulator and it’s as if you're operating heavy equipment. So we're gonna have to do more of that.”

He says it will not be an easy, or cheap transition, but a necessary one.

“I think it's going to cost us more,” Tibbtis adds. “But we're not here to make big profits we’re here to provide people a quality education make sure they’re healthy.

Adding yet another complicating factor to this situation, the college is forecasting a significant drop in enrolment.

This is being attributed to less international students due to travel restrictions, but also Canadian students who may decide to wait a year before going to college.