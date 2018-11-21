

CTV Kitchener





The first draft of the 2019 police budget was proposed at police headquarters in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is asking for a budget of $172 million, an increase of 6.4 per cent from last year.

An increase would mean about a $27 increase per household, which would bring the total amount paid to $648 for policing in 2019.

Police Chief Bryan Larkin says the service needs 47 new officers to help offset retirements, parental leaves, illnesses and mandatory training.

According to Larkin, the changing police landscape that includes cannabis legalization, the opioid crisis and cybercrime mean they need new boots on the ground.

The draft will be brought before the newly-elected regional council in December, where the will debate the $172 million proposal.