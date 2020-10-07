Advertisement
Dozens without water after watermain break in Kitchener
Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020 8:52PM EDT
Crews work to repair a watermain in Kitchener (Terry Kelly / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Crews are working to repair a large watermain break that left dozens of homes without water.
City crews were called to Westwood Drive to start the work around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The city said the service disruption impacted 165 homes in the area and number of nearby roads also had to close for repairs.
It's not clear how long it will take to have the watermain operating again.