

The Canadian Press





Authorities say a major highway in southern Ontario has been closed in both directions to deal with a collision involving dozens of vehicles.

Local fire officials say there are treating several people with minor injuries after the crash on Highway 400 near Barrie, Ont., which they say involves more than 70 vehicles.

Several transport trucks and one fuel tanker were involved in the crash, causing a 500-litre diesel spill that fire officials say is currently under control.

Barrie Fire public information officer Samantha Hoffman says the collision occurred around 10 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the highway.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says there is zero visibility in the area with heavy snow and blowing snow causing problems.

Schmidt has posted videos of the scene online that show dozens of vehicles smashed together, including several transport trucks and one fuel tanker, with numerous cars also in the ditch.

Two other multi-vehicle collisions were also reported today -- a 20-car pileup on Highway 11 near Orillia and a 14-car crash on Highway 115 near Peterborough -- but again there were no serious injuries.