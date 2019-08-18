

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





OPP say roughly 60 homes have been evacuated after lightning struck a gas line.

First responders were called to the scene on Kara Lane in Tilsonburg around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

It was determined that the reported lightning strike had severed a gas line and released a large quantity of natural gas into several homes and into the underground sewer lines.

The residents that were evacuated were brought to the Tilsonburg Community Centre.

Francis Street, Kara Lane, and Peach Street have been closed by OPP.

Police say Union Gas has been notified and anticipates gas in the area will be off to various residences for approximately 12 hours.