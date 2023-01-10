Dozens of crashes in Waterloo region, long waits for ambulances amid slippery conditions

Waterloo regional police responded to dozens of crashes Tuesday morning as freezing drizzle created treacherous conditions on area roads and sidewalks.

Meanwhile, some people in need of an ambulance waited over an hour for paramedics to arrive, according to CUPE 5191, the union representing Region of Waterloo paramedics.

In a tweet posted at 10:12 a.m., the union said Waterloo region experienced a code red Tuesday morning, meaning no ambulances were available to respond to emergency calls.

It blamed a high call volume due to slippery conditions and offload delays – when paramedics arrive at the emergency department but hospital staff are unable to take over care – as the main contributing factors.

Waterloo regional police say officers responded to 41 collisions, including six where injuries were reported, between midnight and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down, increase following distance and give themselves extra time amid slippery conditions.

It's not just police who have been busy, tow truck drivers have also been working hard since the early hours of the morning.

Warren Spence, a tow operator with KW Towing says he starte at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“I’ve had a chance to stop, grab a coffee, but that’s about it with weather like this,” Spence said.