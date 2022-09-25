Downtown Kitchener crash shuts down part of major intersection

KITCHENER -

A crash in downtown Kitchener on Sunday shut down a portion of a major intersection for part of the evening.

Just before 8 p.m.,police posted to Twitter asking drivers to avoid Victoria Street North and Weber Street West.

Officers taped off a section of Victoria Street North just before it reaches Weber Street West.

A dark-coloured van could be seen behind police tape with damage to its front end.

Police were seen using their drone to assist in the collision investigation.

It is unclear what caused the crash, if anyone was hurt or if charges are pending.

The area has reopened.