Regional police are investigating a robbery at a downtown bank.

Police responded to the CIBC on King Street East in Kitchener just before 4 p.m.

Investigators are currently on scene. There was no word on any suspects, but police were checking security cameras in the area for video.

A business owner in the area says a police officer told him a man was seen running from the area on Queen Street.

While the vestibule to the instant tellers remained unlocked, the bank itself closed.

"We are temporarily closed. We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you," a sign on the door read.

The block of Queen Street South next to the bank was closed, but business owners nearby say it's unrelated to the robbery.