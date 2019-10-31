

Krista Sharpe, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Many little ghosts and goblins will be heading out to trick-or-treat in the rain and wind, but some local businesses are bringing the fun inside.

THEMUSEUM is one place that's hosting indoor Halloween events.

Parents brought their little ones for a mix of indoor activities and an outdoor costume parade down King Street.

They carried their umbrellas and added their rain boots to the look, but parents there say they remember when they had to wear a snowsuit instead.

"My husband and I were just talking about that, when we were kids we would go out when it was snowing and in the rain and in the cold," says one parent.

While there is a chance of some heavy rain, snow could have made things more challenging for some costumes.

According to Environment Canada, we see snowfall in one out of five Octobers.