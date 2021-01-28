KITCHENER -- Local businesses are making sweet treats to help raise money for mental health programs.

Kyle Stewart and the team at The Munch Box, a new business in Belmont Village, came up with a way to support youth mental health programming in Waterloo region, a whole box or just one doughnut at a time.

"A really instant, really amazing response from the community,” said Stewart.

A portion the proceeds from each box sold is going to Lutherwood, a not-for-profit health and social service organization in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

According to Stewart, he chose Lutherwood and specifically their mental health programming a way to give back to the Bell Let's Talk initiative here locally. The organization holds a special place in his heart because they helped him when he was a youth get through a really challenging time in his life.

“With what they'd kind of given me at that point, which I didn't see then, kind of see now....has really helped me kind of be equipped to kind of go forward,” said Stewart. “So I guess I felt it first hand and just wanted to start giving back now that I’m here.”

Lutherwood has offered mental health supports for children, youth and their families for 50 years.

Creating healthy habits and a routine, no matter your age, are crucial tools to set yourself up for success

“Getting some routines going that you can more or less follow. Building some fun things into your routine that you can look forward to, and especially connecting with one another to talk about your day talk about how you're feeling,” said Shanna Braden, a clinician with the mental health services at Lutherwood.

“I hope people who are struggling can see initiatives like this. There is a community, even though you might not be able to see them right away, there are people who want to help, said Stewart.

Moving forward, The Munch Box will continue to look for different ways to support local mental health initiatives as we continue to navigate these very challenging times.

Front Door Mental Health also offers resources in Waterloo Region.