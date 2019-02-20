Featured
Doug Ford suspends caucus member over comments to parents of children with autism
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media during a press conference after visiting the new Amazon office in downtown Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 2:27PM EST
Premier Doug Ford has suspended one of his caucus members after what he calls disrespectful comments made to parents of children with autism.
Dozens of parents were at the legislature Wednesday to voice concerns about a new autism program that they say provides inadequate funding for their kids to get the treatment they need.
Some parents say Progressive Conservative Randy Hillier told them "yada yada yada" as they attended question period.
Soon after, Ford issued a statement saying he has suspended Hillier indefinitely from the Tory caucus.
Ford did not specify what Hillier's comments were but said they crossed the line.
Hillier did not immediately respond to request for comment.