Premier Doug Ford was in Cambridge on Wednesday morning going toe-to-toe with the federal government’s carbon tax.

The premier announced his “Made in Ontario” environment plan at Challenger Motor Freight.

“We’re going to keep fighting this carbon tax with every single tool at our disposal, because when you fight against a carbon tax, you are, in fact, fighting for the people,” Ford said.

Last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the carbon tax on fuel and emission, calling it a tax on pollution. It takes effect on April 1.

Ontario has opted out of the federal carbon tax plan, with Ford saying it’s not the only way to fight climate change.

This led to the federal government calling on Ontario to come up with its own plan, or face a backstop price if it didn’t put levies on emissions.

Ford’s plan on Wednesday didn’t contain many details. He says it will reduce industry emissions, but didn’t elaborate on how.