Two people are dead after a shooting in Brantford on Thursday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Park Road South.

Brantford police say they arrived to the scene to find a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were treated by paramedics but both died from their injuries. Their identities are being withheld until their next of kin are notified.

Police say they believe that the incident was not a random one.

So far, no suspect information has been provided.

A mobile command centre has been set up while police investigate, and there will likely be an increased police presence in the area.

There were also police on nearby Rowanwood Avenue and Grey Street, but officials have not confirmed whether these incidents were related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.