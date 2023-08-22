Double dine and dash: Fergus restaurant asks for public’s help after pair of tables leave without paying up

Jillian Odorico, the server at Goofie Newfie Pub & Grill in Fergus, Ont., that had customers dine and dash on. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News Kitchener) Jillian Odorico, the server at Goofie Newfie Pub & Grill in Fergus, Ont., that had customers dine and dash on. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver