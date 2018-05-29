Theft of her vehicle, ID and possessions isn’t what Laura Ramaekers expected to find in Canada. Neither is what’s happened since then.

Ramaekers modified a Subaru Forester SUV to serve as her full-time home for a cross-country journey. One day after finishing the work, while in Waterloo Region, the vehicle was stolen as Ramaekers explored Snyders Flats with friends.

On Monday, while talking to CTV News about her ordeal, Ramaekers spotted the Forester driving in the opposite direction. It ended up in a parking lot on Westmount Road West in Kitchener, where police arrested a 30-year-old Kitchener man.

The vehicle was returned to Ramaekers, but its contents – including her travel documents and IDs, as well as the refrigerator, bed and other items she’d installed in it, as well as her clothing and other possessions – were gone.

The Belgian tourist’s story was widely shared on social media, with many people chiming in with offers to help.

Some of those people took things one step further, messaging Ramaekers directly to ask what she needed.

One of them was Karen Wright, whose 19-year-old daughter is travelling in Costa Rica.

“I just thought if something like this were to happen to her, then I hope people would reach out and lend a hand,” she said.

Wright met Ramaekers on Tuesday to give her clothing, towels and other items.

“Hopefully she can see that there is some good in the world,” she said.

Another woman gave Ramaekers an envelope containing $100. Taped to the front was the message “I hope very much that this experience has not tarnished your view of our beautiful country. Good luck on your travels.”

Other donors have offered up blankets, camping equipment and shoes.

Ramaekers says she’s grateful for the help. She’s surprised by it, too.

“I don’t think I deserve it, because there are people who have it worse than I have,” she said.

“I’m just lucky … that people want to help me.”

As of Tuesday evening, Ramaekers’ ID and bank cards had not been found.

With reporting by Daryl Morris