Donations for new Cainsville Community Centre surpass goal

Donations for the new Cainsville Community Centre have now exceeded the fundraising goal of $1.5 million.

The new facility, located on Ewart Avenue, is still under construction. The county said the larger, modern space will host community events and gatherings and be a benefit to both the community of Cainsville and the County of Brant.

The county said the proposal first came through council in 2015 after it was determined the old Cainsville Community Centre on Garnet Road was ageing and was no longer meeting the community’s needs.

According to the County of Brant, Reid and Deleye Contractors Ltd. was awarded the $5.1 million construction tender and a groundbreaking ceremony was held in November 2021. The county launched the fundraising campaign to help offset the total building cost.

On Tuesday, the county announced the fundraising goal had been exceeded, bringing the grand total of donations to over $1.6 million.

The county said two recent donations helped tipped their goal over the edge.

The Underwood family donated $30,000 and Enterprise Brant donated $15,000 to support the project.

“The Underwood family clan have been members of the County of Brant for over 50 years,” said Ron Underwood. “The County needed a community centre on the east side of Brant. It will be a place where we will take our family members to celebrate birthday parties and partake in numerous other community activities.”

The Cainsville Community Centre is expected to be complete in early 2023.