Donation drive helps provide students in Brantford with graduation outfits

An elementary school is Brantford is hosting an event to help make formal wear more accessible for all students.

Organizers at King George Elementary School are busy sorting through donations for the ‘One-Stop Grad Shop’, an event that helps to remove barriers for students.

“You think about how expensive it is to buy clothes for an occasion like graduation, and then many people have beautiful dresses and formal wear hanging in their closets that they’ve maybe only worn once,” says staff member Lindsay Cordingley.

“It’s wonderful that an event like this can bring those gently used items out of people’s closets to be donated for students to access.”

From dresses, shirts and suit jackets, to shoes and accessories, the Grand Erie District School Board says the shop will have “everything that’s needed to put together a red carpet-ready outfit, without the price tags”.

The school board says the Brantford Police Service first started the initiative.

Organizers say they are still looking for donations of formal wear and accessories.

New or gently used items can be dropped off at the school until Wednesday.

The ‘One-Stop Grad Shop’ happens on Thursday at King George Elementary School in Brantford.