'Don't wait until the day it snows': Local drivers change tires despite warm weather

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine chief justice: Judges are going to war

Ukraine's top judge says justices have left the courtroom to take up arms, while those who've remained at work are regularly interrupted by air raid warnings, missile strikes and having to run to shelter.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver