Don't post COVID-19 vaccine record on social media: police

Kitchener -

A warning has been issued by the Waterloo Regional Police Service for residents not to post their COVID-19 vaccine record on social media or anywhere online.

In a media release, officials noted “posting images or videos of this record online may put individuals at risk of identity theft and identity fraud.”

Police also warned that posting such information can “elevate your risk” of it being used for criminal purposes.

WRPS suggested for individuals deciding to post a photo on social media regarding vaccine status to use “a vaccination sticker instead of your vaccination record”, or to “share an image of yourself flashing a thumbs-up, informing your friends or followers that you got the COVID-19 vaccine.”

A spokesperson with WRPS said "at this time, we haven’t received any reports of incidents of identity theft and fraud linked to vaccination passports and records locally."

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of identity theft or fraud are being asked to contact police and to notify their financial institutions.