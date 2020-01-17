KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have a warning for homeowners who leave their car running but unattended – “Lock It or Lose It.”

They say since the start of November there have been 30 vehicle thefts in the region.

Four of those happened just this week in the southwest end of Kitchener.

Police also say the number of reported thefts has risen in the last two weeks.

Drivers are being warned not to leave their cars unattended, especially while they’re waiting for it to warm up.

They say car thieves will drive around neighbourhoods looking for those vehicles and it only takes them a few seconds to get inside.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.