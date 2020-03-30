KITCHENER -- Guelph General Hospital is asking the public not to donate food to hospital staff.

"We are extremely grateful for companies and individuals who are offering food to our frontline staff," a tweet from the hospital reads in part.

"It's very heartening to know that Guelphites have our backs, just as we have theirs."

But in an effort to keep patients and staff safe, the hospital is asking people not to bring them food.

The hospital announced last week that it was dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 in one of its wards after a number of healthcare workers were diagnosed with the virus.

The City of Guelph has also declared a state of emergency in response to the pandemic.

In light of these circumstances, the hospital took to Twitter on Monday to ask that people find other ways to help their frontline workers.

They say they wouldn't advise the public to gather in groups to eat, and don't want staff members doing so, either.

Instead, people looking to support hospital staff can donate gift cards for restaurants or food delivery services.

Donations can be sent digitally to foundation@gghorg.ca or mailed to The Foundation of GGH.