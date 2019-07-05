

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police are reminding people that 911 is for emergencies only.

The reminder comes after a Norfolk County resident dialed the number because his home was pelted with peaches.

It happened in Simcoe on July 4, just before 1 a.m. Police say unknowns came to the man’s house and began throwing peaches at his home and car.

Officers responded but weren’t able to find any suspects or damage.

“On average, it takes at least two officers approximately thirty minutes to respond, investigate and clear the call,” provincial police explain in a news release.

Unnecessary calls can hinder their ability to respond to actual emergencies, the release goes on.

Residents are encouraged instead to call their local police service at its regular, non-emergency line.

It’s not known whether any charges were laid in this incident.