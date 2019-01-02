

A male is facing charges after a domestic dispute.

It happened on King Street West in Kitchener between Dec. 26 and Dec. 28.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service charged a male, 44, with a number of offences, including assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.

A search warrant at a Kitchener residence resulted in the seizure of a replica firearm and several suspected controlled substances.

The suspect was not identified.