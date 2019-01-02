Featured
Domestic dispute results in charges
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 10:44AM EST
A male is facing charges after a domestic dispute.
It happened on King Street West in Kitchener between Dec. 26 and Dec. 28.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service charged a male, 44, with a number of offences, including assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.
A search warrant at a Kitchener residence resulted in the seizure of a replica firearm and several suspected controlled substances.
The suspect was not identified.