Dogs killed, family displaced after fire at Kitchener home

Two dogs have died and a family has been displaced after a fire at a Kitchener home.

Emergency crews were called to the Tradewinds Place home around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

One person was home at the time of the fire and was not injured.. Crews tried to resuscitate the dogs, but were unsuccessful.

Damage is being pegged at roughly $550,000. The fire did not spread to other homes.

"We saw a pretty big cloud of smoke come out followed by three firetrucks and an ambulance," said neighbour Dan Cassin. "Pretty toxic smell. We figured we'd maybe wait a day and come and check it out and make sure everybody's alright."

Fire officials say the family has been displaced, but are staying with a friend.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but it's believed to have started on the main floor. Officials say a broken window caused it to become a wind-driven fire, which resulted in more smoke and fire damage.

Kitchener Fire and the Ontario Fire Marshal's office have deemed it not suspicious.

Kitchener Fire returned to the scene Saturday to investigate.