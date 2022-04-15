Doggy egg hunt in Kitchener raises money for National Service Dogs

Easter came early for dozens of dogs taking part in Friday’s National Service Dogs Easter Egg Hunt fundraiser in Kitchener.

At least 3,500 treat-filled Easter eggs were scattered across Knollwood Park for dogs of all shapes and sizes to hunt and collect.

The annual fundraiser celebrated its 25th anniversary, with proceeds going toward giving service dogs the proper training to help clients with autism, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other mental and physical limitations.

“The dogs love it, they get lots of treats, and each treat they find means we’re one step closer to providing a service dog to someone in need.” said Emma Bluhm, a communications coordinator with National Service Dogs (NSD).

Bluhm says each dog costs around $40,000 to train from puppyhood to full-fledged service dogs. Other costs include breading, veterinary care, and the process of placing each dog with a client in need.

“We don’t receive any government funding for our dogs," said Bluhm. "The cost of every single service dog is covered through fundraising events like the easter egg hunt and generous sponsors.”

Local dog owner Bobbi Wiechers brought both her pups to Friday’s egg hunt and said she understands the importance of providing service animals to those who need it.

“I’m a teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board, so I do see the benefits of having service dogs, especially with our children that have special needs,” said Wiechers. “I know some families have to do some fundraising on their own in order to raise the money to get a service dog for a family member, so events like this are really important.”

Along with raising money for a good cause, many dog owners agreed the event offered their pups a fun way to meet other dogs and stay active.

“They’re really excited," one participant said. "It’s a beautiful day and it’s nice for them to come out and socialize with other dogs.”

Each participant paid a registration fee and raised monetary pledges for NSD programming.

Some of the eggs scattered through the park contained tickets to special prize packs from local sponsors.

The organization hopes to raise $40,000 by the end of the campaign. Anyone looking to donate can do so on the National Service Dogs website.