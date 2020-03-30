Dog stolen during home invasion
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, March 30, 2020 9:01PM EDT
The OPP sign is shown outside a detachment on Wednesday, March 6, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
KITCHENER -- Norfolk County OPP are looking for the people who stole a family dog during a break and enter.
In happened Friday night, sometime between 12:10 a.m. and 12:50 a.m., in Simcoe.
OPP say several unknown suspects broke into a home on Queen Street and left with the dog.
It's described as a Bullmastiff cross and is tan-coloured with a tattoo on its left ear.
Police are reviewing security footage in an attempt to identify the people responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP.