KITCHENER -- Norfolk County OPP are looking for the people who stole a family dog during a break and enter.

In happened Friday night, sometime between 12:10 a.m. and 12:50 a.m., in Simcoe.

OPP say several unknown suspects broke into a home on Queen Street and left with the dog.

It's described as a Bullmastiff cross and is tan-coloured with a tattoo on its left ear.

Police are reviewing security footage in an attempt to identify the people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP.