Dog safely rescued after ruff day at Elora Gorge

It was a ruff afternoon for Carl, a dog that needed rescuing after falling an estimated 50 feet into the Elora Gorge around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Centre Wellington Fire Rescue was able to get Carl out of the Elora Gorge and to a vet to be looked over.

“Guelph Wellington Paramedics had treated one person who was taken to a local hospital as a precaution,” said Wellington County OPP in an email to CTV. “Carl, the dog, was taken to a local vet who gave him a once over.”

Centre Wellington Fire Rescue requested OPP assist with a road closure on the County Road 7 bridge in Elora.