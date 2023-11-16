KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Dog reunited with family after owner struck by SUV

    Archie is seen in a photo provided by police. (X/OPP West Region) Archie is seen in a photo provided by police. (X/OPP West Region)

    A dog who ran away after his owner was struck by an SUV in Fergus has been found.

    Ontario Provincial Police say Archie the lab ran off after the crash on Tuesday.

    Police say Archie was found a day later near Fergus after they put out a call to the public to help locate him.

    Archie’s family is thanking the public and say they are certain his return will help with this owner’s recovery.

