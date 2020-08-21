WATERLOO -- Police have arrested and charged one person after reportedly rescuing a dog that was locked in a hot car with all the windows and doors closed.

On Aug. 13, Lambton County OPP say they were alerted to the dog that could be heard yelping in the vehicle.

Officers reportedly found the vehicle after 2:30 p.m. on Government Road in Grand Bend and say it was exposed to full sunlight.

The sunroof was open roughly two inches and it was the only opening in the vehicle, according to officials.

OPP say the dog was also inside a nylon pet carrier with a wool blanket.

The owner of the dog reportedly came by roughly 50 minutes after police got the vehicle unlocked and rescued the animal.

A 27-year-old from Etobicoke has been arrested and charged with causing injury to an animal. The accused is scheduled to appear in a Sarnia court on Oct. 19.