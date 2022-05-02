Dog rescued from Highway 401
Provincial police say a dog was found Sunday morning on Highway 401 near Milton.
An officer with the Cambridge detachment rescued the pup from the shoulder of the road near Guelph Line at around 8 a.m.
OPP posted a photo of the dog on its Twitter account saying "she is waiting for her best friend to come pick her up."
They say the owner can contact Cambridge animal control.
Feds, Ontario invest $1B to retool Stellantis plants to make electric vehicles
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border in southwestern Ontario
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
Cancer in Canada: What the latest projections are
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study.
Six verified candidates vying to lead the Conservative Party of Canada
The Conservative party has confirmed that six candidates have been verified as leadership contenders after passing the final hurdles to getting their names on the ballot.
Trump faces biggest test of his 'king-maker' clout since leaving White House
The month of May brings Donald Trump the biggest test of his political clout since the end of his presidency, as candidates he has endorsed contest Republican primaries that will set the stage for November's midterm congressional elections.
B.C. property owners face $52K in real estate fees even though sale never happened
A Metro Vancouver couple is left facing tens of thousands of dollars in real estate commission fees, even though the sale of their properties never actually went through.
Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
India and Pakistan heat wave is 'testing the limits of human survivability,' expert says
Temperatures in parts of India and Pakistan have reached record levels, putting the lives of millions at risk as the effects of the climate crisis are felt across the subcontinent.
Fatal workplace incident near Lucan, Ont.
One person has died after what’s being described as a workplace incident near Lucan, Ont.
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home
In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
Stellantis announces major investments in electric vehicle manufacturing
Stellantis is announcing major investments in electric vehicle manufacturing, including retooling the Windsor Assembly Plant and building two new research and development centres.
178 new high-risk cases, 48 hospitalizations reported over last three days in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 178 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 48 hospitalizations and no additional deaths over the last three days.
Tiesto to perform at Caesars Windsor
The summer concert lineup at Caesars Windsor continues to grow.
Barrie's mayoral race begins as candidates file paperwork
The search for a new mayor of Barrie begins after Jeff Lehman announced his decision to run in the provincial election.
Attempted abduction reported in Collingwood
Provincial police are looking to identify a man accused of an attempted abduction in Collingwood over the weekend.
No arrests made in Barrie stabbing that sent teen to trauma centre
Barrie police are searching for the person(s) involved in an alleged stabbing over the weekend that left a teenage boy with serious injuries.
Ontario reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time in a month
Ontario health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since the beginning of April.
Timmins suspect charged with assault following eviction from local hotel
A 31-year-old suspect is facing assault charges after an incident at an Algonquin Boulevard hotel in Timmins on April 29.
NEW THIS MORNING | Bob Chiarelli files nomination papers as Ottawa municipal election campaign begins
It’s the first day candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee can file their nomination papers to run in the 2022 municipal election.
Ontario Liberals promise 'buck-a-ride' transit fares until 2024
The Ontario Liberals say they will slash transit fares to $1 per ride across the province until 2024 if they are elected in June.
CFRA celebrating 75th anniversary with special programming
Newstalk 580 CFRA will be celebrating its 75th anniversary with special programming on Tuesday.
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as passengers wait in massive security lines
Travellers flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as passengers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
Hate-motivated crimes up 22 per cent annually in Toronto, police say
Toronto police say there has been a 22 per cent increase in hate crimes in the city.
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur lies in state for second day
Legendary hockey player Guy Lafleur is lying in state for a second day at the Bell Centre in Montreal until 3 p.m. Monday.
Downtown portion of Montreal's planned REM de l'Est project abandoned
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that the REM de l'Est light rail line will be much different than original planned.
Quebec reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 3 new deaths
Quebec reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday and three new deaths linked to the virus.
Three young men face weapons charges after weekend shooting in Dartmouth
Three young men are facing weapons charges following a shooting that sent a man to hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend.
N.B. high school reopens after 'concerning' graffiti found last week
A New Brunswick high school that closed Friday due to a potential threat has reopened.
Taking flight: New non-stop air service connects Halifax to Vancouver
A new flight path connecting Canada’s east and west coasts officially launched Monday as the travel industry continues to recover from the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jets’ Cheveldayoff addresses coaching, Scheifele comments at season-ending news conference
Finding a new coach will be one of the priorities for the Winnipeg Jets during the off-season, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said in his season-ending address to media on Monday. The Jets finished the season with a win against Seattle on Sunday but missed the playoffs with a record of 39-32-11 and 89 points.
How much rain fell in Manitoba this weekend?
For the third weekend in a row, southern Manitoba was hit with a spring storm that brought heavy precipitation to the province.
Peguis First Nation in Manitoba under mandatory evacuation after extreme flooding
Flooding has forced evacuations in some parts of Manitoba after heavy rains caused rivers to swell.
Committee to review name of Calgary's Sir John A. Macdonald School
The Calgary Board of Education could potentially strip the name of Sir John A. Macdonald from one of its schools as part of the ongoing effort toward reconciliation.
Woman dead in hit-and-run on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta.
RCMP say a 20-year-old woman has died after a driver in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway struck her. Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene.
Motorcyclist dead following highway crash west of Calgary
A 71-year-old Calgary man is dead following a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on Highway 22.
Oilers 50/50 surpasses $1.5M ahead of first playoff game
The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation's first 50/50 for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is packed with early-bird prizes and a growing jackpot.
Edmonton Oilers put lessons to the test against L.A. Kings in playoffs
As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for another playoff run, they're looking to their toughest stretch of the season for strength.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm start to May with some occasional showers
A warming trend this week will leave Edmonton with afternoon highs in the 15 to 20 C range most days this week.
Caught-on-camera pig farm case: Charges stayed against B.C. activist
Charges have been stayed against an animal rights activist tied to a case involving disturbing video that sparked a B.C. SPCA investigation at a hog farm in the province's Lower Mainland.
B.C. health care coverage: More medications under PharmaCare
More medications will be covered in British Columbia, the provincial Health Ministry says. Here's a list of what's about to be added and what was added recently.
Vancouver construction: 'Significant' upgrades could lead to traffic delays, detours
Vancouver drivers are being warned that several upcoming and ongoing construction projects could lead to significant traffic impacts, especially in the summer months.