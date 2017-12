CTV Kitchener





A high-angle rescue lasted over an hour on Saturday after a dog fell 150 feet down a cliff in the Elora Gorge.

Fire crews from the Centre-Wellington Fire Department were called in after a woman walking her dog heard barking from a bush.

Ontario Provincial Police and the Guelph Humane Society also responded.

Two firefighters propelled down the cliff and loaded the dog into a basket before making their way back up.

It is unclear how long the dog was there or if it has an owner.

The dog suffered serious injuries to its back legs and is now in the care of the Guelph Humane Society.